Try On an Apple Watch Series 6 for Less With This 1-Day $120 Discount

If you're looking to try out a new fitness tracker this summer but don't want to spend top dollar on the flagship Apple Watch Series 7, there's a tempting deal at Woot today. It is offering the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 6 , a discount of $120 versus its regular retail price. Better yet, unlike a lot of Woot deals, the devices sold there today are offered brand new with a full Apple warranty.

When it comes to Apple Watch deals in 2022, you're usually choosing between a discount on the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 7 or the stripped-back Apple Watch SE, given the way Apple discontinues older models. That's not an ideal situation for everyone as the top of the range model isn't exactly cheap and the SE maintains its more affordable price by eschewing some of the best features. That's what makes today's Apple Watch Series 6 deal so appealing.

As far as features go, the Apple Watch Series 6 is more advanced than the Watch SE but it comes at a lower price than the Series 7. When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 7, the biggest differentiator is the larger and brighter display on the newer model. However, as far as performance goes, they're practically identical in day-to-day use with the same health and fitness features, sensors and 18-hour battery life.

The Series 6 offers accurate heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring as well as ECG capabilities. You can also track your workouts and daily activity, see your notifications, take calls on your wrist and customize your watch's look with different watch faces and bands.

Woot's Apple Watch Series 6 sale is available today only. Supplies are also limited meaning it could sell out before the sale officially ends tonight. Shipping is free with an Amazon Prime account since Woot is owned by Amazon.