Transform Your Daily Routine With This $70 Refurb 2nd-Gen Echo Show

Smart devices like lights, thermostats, and security cameras can add some serious convenience to your daily routine. But they're not much use without a central smart speaker or display to control them. These smart hubs can get pretty pricey, but right now you can snag a refurbished second-gen Amazon Echo Show for just $70, over $100 off the original list price. This sale runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, but with a limited supply, there's a chance it may sell out before then.

This model Echo Show was originally released back in 2018, so it's tricky to track down new models these days, even from Amazon directly. But if you can live with some minor dings and scrapes, this is a great chance to snag one of these handy smart displays at a bargain. And according to Woot, all items have been inspected and ensured to be in working order by Amazon, so you can shop used with confidence.

The Echo Show has Amazon Alexa built in, so it's essentially a virtual assistant for your entire house. It's equipped with an internal microphone so you can ask Alexa to set a timer, check the weather, add an appointment to your calendar and much more. Plus, it can be used for hands-free control of any other other smart device or appliance that's compatible with Amazon Alexa. It also features a 10.1-inch HD display and speakers with Dolby audio, so it's great for streaming music, watching videos and even video chatting with your family and friends around the globe as well. There's also a dedicated off button for the camera and microphone that electronically disconnects them to ensure your privacy.