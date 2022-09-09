iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
The Best Budget Cookware Set in 2022 Is Even Cheaper Today (Save 30%)

Tramontina's excellent 8-piece tri-ply cookware collection is down to $171 right now.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
tramontina 8 piece cookware set
Tramontina

If your pots and pans are looking a little worse for the wear -- well, it happens. You can pay many hundreds of dollars for luxury cookware to replace them, but you don't need to pony up all that cash for a quality set. Tramontina's excellent tri-ply stainless steel cookware made our list as the best budget cookware set and it's on sale right now. I consider it a bargain at the normal price ($245), but you can nab the eight-piece collection for just $171 at The Home Depot right now. 

See at The Home Depot

This durable cookware set includes an 8-inch frying pan, 10-inch frying pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid and a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid (the lids count as pieces towards the eight). The frying pans feature nicely flared edges for easy pouring and the tri-ply, impact-bonded base delivered even heating when I tested it earlier in the year. This cookware is also compatible with all range types, including induction. 

The same set is selling for $220 on Amazon and $235 on Tramontina's website.

tramontina cookware set pieces
Tramontina

