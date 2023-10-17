Trainers Can Snag Pokemon Cards at a Discount During Best Buy's 1-Day Sale

Pokemon is 27 years old this year and it's undeniable that the call to catch 'em all has firmly rooted itself into pop culture. And Pokemon trainers looking to score a great deal can snag cards and accessories from this long-lasting franchises at a discount right now at Best Buy. The retailer is slashing prices by up to 50% on select items. But be quick -- these offers expire tonight, Oct. 17, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later so you don't miss out on these savings on stocking stuffers and collectibles.

For players looking for the best deal, you can snag the Calyrex VMAX League battle deck for just $15 right now -- that's a 50% discount. Or take $15 off the Paldea Evolved elite trainer box, which brings the price from $50 down to just $35. And for beginners looking to round out a deck, the 2023 Trainer Toolkit is a solid option that comes with a ton of useful cards and boost packs, as well as a deck builder's guide, dice and more for $26. Or store the collection your already have with a stylish mini portfolio that can store up to 60 Pokemon cards. It comes with a booster pack from the Scarlet and Violet expansion and is marked down to just $3 right now.

There are plenty of other items available at a discount, including the stunning Pokemon Go TCG crossover set, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Best Buy.