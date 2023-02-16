Tonies' Presidents Day Sale Saves You Up to 28% on Select Bundles and 15% Off Sitewide

As a parent, I try to limit screen time for my kids when possible. But the days of CD players and iPods are gone, and now even playing music requires the use of a screen or smart speaker. When my daughter is watching a show on her iPad, most of the time she's just listening to the music and dancing around. That got me looking for an alternative that would still allow her to hear her favorite stuff -- but without the screen.

Toniebox, an audio player for kids, is a great solution. And right now you can or . You'll need to use the coupon code PLAYDAY15 for the discounts, which will be applied during checkout.

Tonies This audio player for kids as young as 3 comes with figurines (called Tonies) they can place on top to hear a bedtime story or a song. And right now, Tonies has bundles featuring characters from Disney, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and more on sale for all-time low prices.

My favorite part about this toy is that the kids can use it themselves. All they need to do is place a character -- a Tonie -- on top of the Toniebox and it will start playing. Each bundle comes with multiple characters, and the Tonibox starter kit, which includes the speaker as well as Playtime Puppy, which has 52 minutes of popular kids' songs. These are particularly great because you can always pick up some new characters down the line, which is awesome because it means kids won't get bored with it.

At these prices, I can't recommend the Toniebox enough to other parents who want a cool gift for their kid that doesn't bring more screen time into the mix.