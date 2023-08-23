Today Only: Take 72% Off This 22-Piece Cuisinart Cookware Set

With students everywhere heading back to school, stocking up on some basics is imperative for a successful year. But for those moving into dorm rooms and apartments, you'll need more than backpacks and binders -- and getting all of your kitchen essentials can cost a pretty penny.

But right now Best Buy has slashed the price of Cuisinart's Complete Chef 22-piece cookware set by a whopping 72% -- dropping the price to just $50. That's a $130 savings over its list price and an $80 savings over the price at Cuisinart right now. And Amazon is currently running the same deal. It has pots, pans, utensils and more to get anyone started off right. This offer expires tonight, Aug. 23, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

Whether you're moving out on your own for the first time, are stocking up on some solid basics or want to grab a great gift for a student, newly-wed or first-time home buyer, this aluminum cookware set has a lot of great tools to help you prepare meals.

You'll get three pans -- a 1.5-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saute pan and a 5-quart stockpot -- with lids for each -- along with a 10-inch skillet, a 15-inch backing sheet, 10 measuring cups and spoons, 9-inch tongs, a spatula and two mixing spoons. And all of the pieces included in this set are dishwasher safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. At just $50, this is a stellar deal.