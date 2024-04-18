Today Only: Save 50% On This 17-Piece SimpliSafe Security System
This massive $300 discount makes it hard to pass up this highly rated home security system.
Keeping your home safe should always be important to you. Whether you're home or away, having a security system is a great investment that will provide you with peace of mind. Sometimes, that protection comes at a cost, though. Home security systems can be expensive, so buying one on sale is always a great idea.
For today only, Best Buy has an incredible deal on SimpliSafe's 17-piece whole home security system. This deal, which saves you 50%, drops the price from $600 down to just $300, and the best part is that you can install it on your own, you don't have to pay SimpliSafe to install it.
This security bundle comes with everything you're going to need to get up and running with 24/7 monitoring of your home. The starting point is the included base station that can then be paired with the keypad, outdoor camera, indoor camera, pair of motion sensors, entry sensors and panic button to build out a system that will ensure you always know what's happening both inside and outside your door.
You can also take advantage of an optional professional monitoring service. The base configuration includes 1080p cameras and a SimpliSafe app, which gives you the power to arm and disarm the system from anywhere and at any time.
Keep in mind that this deal from Best Buy is only available for a limited time, so you'll want to act quick if you are interested. Alternatively, check out more of the best smart home deals if you'd like to smarten up your home as well as protect it.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.