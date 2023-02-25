Today Only: Grab the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 Bundle Starting at $530

Are you ready to jump into next-gen gaming with a PlayStation 5? Right now you can get a PS5 bundle featuring God of War: Ragnarok, the follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed God of War for $550 at . That's a $10 savings -- but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save an extra $20 when you make your purchase using the Woot app, bringing the price to just $530. This offer is only available today, Feb. 25, while supplies last.

While it has been tough to find PS5 consoles over the last two years thanks to supply chain issues, those woes are finally clearing up. This bundle includes the disk edition of the PS5 console, as well as a DualSense wireless controller with haptic feedback to immerse you in gameplay and of course, a God of War: Ragnarok full game voucher. The console itself has 4K and HDR visuals, ray tracing, a Blu-ray drive, delivers up to 120 frames per second and supports up to 120Hz output. God of War: Ragnarok tops our list for the 15 best PS5 games to play right now and ended up being one of the most satisfying games released last year. Note that this title is rated Mature for players aged 17 and up.

