Today Only: Grab a Refurbished 6-Quart Ninja Speedi for $60

This 12-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer is the ultimate kitchen helper and can help you cook an entire meal in as little as 15 minutes.

The 6-quart Ninja 12-in-1 Speedi rapid cooker and air fryer is displayed against a mint background.
Even those that love to cook can use a little bit of help sometimes. Ninja makes a ton of useful kitchen tools that can help everyone from novices to chefs create delicious meals. And right now you can grab a of the brand's ultra-versatile 12-in-1 Ninja Speedi rapid cooker for just $60 at Woot. A brand new model will run you $200, which makes this an awesome opportunity for those that don't mind a refurbished item. And your purchase also comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. This offer is only available today, Oct. 19, while supplies last. 

If you're looking for flexibility, this Ninja cooker provides it in spades. You can choose a ton of useful functions including Speedi meals, steam and crisp, steam and bake, steam in rapid cooker mode, air fry, broil, bake or roast, slow cook, sous vide, dehydrate and more. And Ninja touts that you can create a full meal with this device in as little as 15 minutes, which can be a huge help when trying to balance busy schedules. And because there are so many functions, you'll be able to make everything from vegetables to hot wings in this rapid cooker.

With a 6-quart capacity and the Speedi meals function, it's possible to fit up to four chicken breasts and one pound of pasta, helping you cook an entire meal for a family of four with less time and effort than traditional cooking methods. And of course with air frying you'll skip the mess and health hazards of old fashioned deep fryers. Plus, the non-stick pot and crisper tray are dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. 

At nearly 14 inches wide and over 12 inches tall, this kitchen tool is definitely a beast that will take up a decent amount of space in your kitchen. But if you have the room, it can be a major game changer when it comes to making meals in record time -- especially at this price. 

