Today Only: Best Buy Slices 55% Off This 12-Piece Cuisinart Cutlery Set

A great kitchen knife set can vastly improve your recipes and home cooking routine. But cutlery sets, like anything else, are much prettier if their price has been slashed. If you've been looking for a versatile knife set, this Best Buy deal might be for you. You can snag this Cuisinart Classic 12-piece River Cutler block set for the extraordinary price of $50 right now, which is a discount of $62, or 55% off its regular price. Just note that this deal is for today only -- it expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

This Cuisinart 12-piece knife set is made with high-carbon stainless steel and ergonomic handles for both a sharp edge and a comfortable grip. Cuisinart also designed every knife in this set with a safety bolster so you can have peace of mind as you prepare your delicious creations. Every blade in this knife set has ground, sharp edges.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

This comprehensive cutlery set includes steak, utility, chef, paring, slicing and Santoku knives -- perfect for culinary experimentation. You also get a wooden block to keep them from getting dinged up in your kitchen drawer. Not only is this deal great for your budget, it's a wise purchase if you love cooking or need to upgrade your current kitchenware.

Want to furnish your home with other helpful kitchen tools? Best Buy has also cut the cost of Cuisinart's cordless wine opener by 50% today, dropping the price to just $20. Act now to snag these deals before they expire.

Looking for new knives but not sure if these are for you? Here's a list of knives we've carefully reviewed so you can check out all your options.