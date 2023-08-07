This Versatile 14-in-1 Ninja Multicooker Is $130 Off for Today Only

Kitchen gadgets can open up tons of new culinary possibilities. But having a separate air fryer, steamer, pressure cooker and other appliances can take up a ton of space. If you're looking for a more compact alternative, you may want to grab this versatile Ninja Foodi XL 14-in-one multicooker. And today only, Best Buy has it on sale for $130 off, which drops the price down to just $150. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Ninja multicooker has 14 different functions, making it an extremely versatile addition to any kitchen. It's an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer and more, and can be used for dehydrating, steaming, baking or just keeping food warm. And with an eight-quart capacity, it's big enough to whip up snacks and meals for larger crowds. Plus, the pot and crisping basket are nonstick and dishwasher-safe, which helps make cleanup a breeze. And it comes with a cookbook that's packed with recipes ideas to help you get started.