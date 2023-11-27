This Super Cute Case Keeps My Nintendo Switch Safe, and It's On Sale for Cyber Monday

I bought an OLED Nintendo Switch earlier this year, and I've quickly become pretty addicted. Between Animal Crossing and Legend of Zelda, I'm actively opting to play video games for the first time in my life. I travel pretty frequently, and given my new Switch addiction, I've started bringing my console with me on the road.

When I was packing up my Switch for the first time, I realized I didn't have a great way to protect my console. The JoyCons are pretty fragile, and the last thing I wanted to do was wreck my Switch by throwing it in my suitcase or tote bag. I knew I needed to invest in a case to transport my Switch, but I didn't want something bulky and, frankly, ugly.

I scoured Amazon for a case that was durable, fairly thin and super cute. Happily, I stumbled upon Tomtoc's Switch case. What really drew me to the case was that the shell had outlines for both the directional buttons and the sticks on the JoyCons, meaning that they would be held in place while I traveled. I also liked that the case was fairly slim, but that it could store 10 game cartridges along with my Switch.

This case is not only super functional but also so stinking cute. Personally, I picked the matcha green color, and I have to say that I love it. The case is on sale for Cyber Monday, and while prices vary a buck or two by color you can get a case for $19 (the green case I bought is on sale for $21).

To be fair, this case probably wouldn't be ideal for someone who has a ton of games they like to take on the road, or someone who wants to transport their Switch dock with them when they travel. Otherwise, if you don't have many game carts, and are just looking to play your Switch handheld while you're on the road, the Tomtoc Switch case is a great pick.