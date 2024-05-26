This Memorial Day, My Favorite Coffee Mug Warmer Is 25% Off
This mug warmer was already a great deal. Now at 25% off, it's an absolute steal.
It feels like spring is in the air where I am in Arizona, but I'm going to be drinking warm beverages for months still. Even hot days come with cold mornings here. I've put long cold snaps mostly behind me, but a warm cup of coffee that stays warm is still a small joy I'm not giving up.
Enter the Mr. Coffee mug warmer. Having something nearby to warm my hands through last year's cold, gray Michigan winter in a drafty old house was a huge bonus. At $20, it's been worth every penny in coffee enjoyment. And now that it's discounted by 25% this Memorial Day, it's an even better deal.
Admittedly, my warmer is showing some signs of wear after a year of heavy use. Some of the black finish on the warming element is chipping away to reveal the bare metal below. It doesn't feel like it's built to withstand a ton of abuse, but I have no complaints after calling on its services for hours a day and months on end. If it finally does call it quits and stop working, I'll have no problem buying another, whether it's on sale or not.
I thought the mug warmer would get less play now that I've moved to Arizona but I've still used it most days. Whether it's a day with a low in the 20s or a low in the 60s, sometimes all I want is a warm beverage that stays warm.
For more of our favorites, check out the Govee floor lamp that's 40% off for Memorial Day and the 12-in-1 multi-tool that should be in everyone's emergency bag.
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.