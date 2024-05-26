This Memorial Day, My Favorite Coffee Mug Warmer Is 25% Off

It feels like spring is in the air where I am in Arizona, but I'm going to be drinking warm beverages for months still. Even hot days come with cold mornings here. I've put long cold snaps mostly behind me, but a warm cup of coffee that stays warm is still a small joy I'm not giving up.

Enter the Mr. Coffee mug warmer. Having something nearby to warm my hands through last year's cold, gray Michigan winter in a drafty old house was a huge bonus. At $20, it's been worth every penny in coffee enjoyment. And now that it's discounted by 25% this Memorial Day, it's an even better deal.

Admittedly, my warmer is showing some signs of wear after a year of heavy use. Some of the black finish on the warming element is chipping away to reveal the bare metal below. It doesn't feel like it's built to withstand a ton of abuse, but I have no complaints after calling on its services for hours a day and months on end. If it finally does call it quits and stop working, I'll have no problem buying another, whether it's on sale or not.

I thought the mug warmer would get less play now that I've moved to Arizona but I've still used it most days. Whether it's a day with a low in the 20s or a low in the 60s, sometimes all I want is a warm beverage that stays warm.

