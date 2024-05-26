X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This Memorial Day, My Favorite Coffee Mug Warmer Is 25% Off

This mug warmer was already a great deal. Now at 25% off, it's an absolute steal.

Andrew Blok Editor I
Andrew Blok is a former editor for CNET who covered home energy, with a focus on solar. As an environmental journalist, he navigates the changing energy landscape to help people make smart energy decisions. He's a graduate of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State and has written for several publications in the Great Lakes region, including Great Lakes Now and Environmental Health News, since 2019. You can find him in western Michigan watching birds.
Expertise Solar providers and portable solar power; coffee makers, grinders and products Credentials
  • Master's degree in environmental journalism
See full bio
Andrew Blok
2 min read
The Mr. Coffee mug warmer on a red background.

Warm coffee, warm hands. Two winter essentials.

 Amazon/CNET

It feels like spring is in the air where I am in Arizona, but I'm going to be drinking warm beverages for months still. Even hot days come with cold mornings here. I've put long cold snaps mostly behind me, but a warm cup of coffee that stays warm is still a small joy I'm not giving up.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Enter the Mr. Coffee mug warmer. Having something nearby to warm my hands through last year's cold, gray Michigan winter in a drafty old house was a huge bonus. At $20, it's been worth every penny in coffee enjoyment. And now that it's discounted by 25% this Memorial Day, it's an even better deal. 

See at Amazon

Admittedly, my warmer is showing some signs of wear after a year of heavy use. Some of the black finish on the warming element is chipping away to reveal the bare metal below. It doesn't feel like it's built to withstand a ton of abuse, but I have no complaints after calling on its services for hours a day and months on end. If it finally does call it quits and stop working, I'll have no problem buying another, whether it's on sale or not. 

I thought the mug warmer would get less play now that I've moved to Arizona but I've still used it most days. Whether it's a day with a low in the 20s or a low in the 60s, sometimes all I want is a warm beverage that stays warm.

For more of our favorites, check out the Govee floor lamp that's 40% off for Memorial Day and the 12-in-1 multi-tool that should be in everyone's emergency bag.

More shopping deals from CNET
See at CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.