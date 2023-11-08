CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

This Lego City Fire Station Set Is Just $30 During Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale

Snatch this stellar 540-piece Lego kit with a fire station, helicopter and fire truck for less than half its list price.

The Lego City Fire Station 540-piece set is displayed against an orange background.
Lego/CNET

Black Friday may be a couple of weeks away still, but it's never too early to start planning. With the holidays on the way, toys are a top priority for those with little ones in their lives -- and Lego kits remain a big hit for just about anyone. If you want to save on your next set, Walmart can help. The retailer has just dropped the price on the Lego City Fire Station playset down to just $30. That's a whopping $40 discount on its list price.

See at Walmart

This 540-piece Lego set creates a full three-story fire station that measures in at over 12 inches tall. The station has a control room, sleeping quarters, a garage and more, plus the kit includes a helicopter that shoots Lego water splats and a fire engine that shoots water darts for plenty of immersive play for youngsters. It also comes with five Lego mini-figures, along with dog and cat figures and some accessories like helmets, a fire ax, a walkie-talkie and more. Keep in mind that this kit is intended for children 6 years old and above. 

There are plenty of other hot holiday toys worth keeping on your radar as the shopping season gets underway, but given the enduring popularity of Lego building sets, this is a great option for kids and well worth nabbing during Walmart's Black Friday sale

