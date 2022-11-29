This Cyber Week Sale at Fossil Offers an Extra 50% Select Styles

Still looking for deals to pick up last minute items for you or someone else in your family? If so, Fossil is extending its Cyber week sale that's likely to end some time this week. With the option to grab hundreds of styles for an , you can finally pick up a watch, sunglasses or a brand new handbag to go with any outfit.

You don't need a code for this deal, so you can just shop for whatever catches your eye. Also, keep in mind that the price you see for individual items on the website is not the final price. It's only when you add those items to your cart that you'll see an extra 50% applied.

I'd specifically go for the bestsellers of the bunch, since they're highly rated. For a Christmas gift for a couple, Get a matching pair of watches with this deal for for $120. Prefer a gold-tone set instead? No problem. Check out this for $84.

When you need a simple purse that can go from work to a night out, you can score affordable options here. This is originally $150, but depending on the color and style prices start at $37 with the discount. More of a backpack kind of gal? This starts at $59, and holds all your small items, including an iPhone or Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Over on the men's side of the sale, there are watches, duffles and work bags. If you need a simple watch without much fuss, but that still looks classic, get the for $64. This watch has a 44-millimeter case size and it runs on a battery. This 48-millimeter is down to $84. While something like a $120 gives your laptop and other important items space and security on the go.

Head over to for more discounted apparel and accessories before this deal ends.