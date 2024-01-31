This Coupon Knocks 25% Off Food or Drink You Buy From QVC Today Only

If you're looking to stock your pantry or load up on Super Bowl snacks, then this excellent deal at QVC is for you. It gives you 25% off on all food and drink, which is a substantial amount, especially if you're buying in bulk. That said, the deal is only available until tonight and only when you use coupon code TASTE25 during checkout, so you should take advantage of it quickly.

There are a lot of categories to choose from, such as meats and poultry, where you can find pretty much anything you could want. For example, if you really love your bacon and chicken, this 14-ounce pack of bacon wrapped stuffed chicken breasts are an interesting choice to go for. Or, if you're more into steak this 4.5-pound prime rib is perfect for a fancy dinner. Or you can simply load up on chicken wings for the big game.

If you're more interested in seafood, then these 6-ounce Faroe Island salmon filets are very popular and well-reviewed, so it might be worth grabbing them, or you could go for 3 pounds of wild Patagonian large shrimp, which are great grilled, boiled or sautéed. These oven-ready coconut shrimp look pretty tasty too.

For those with more of a sweet tooth, there are options here too, such as this 12-pack of sticky buns or these 3-ounce chocolate lava cakes for the chocoholics. While probably way less healthy than we'd like to admit, they'll satisfy your dessert cravings. And if you want something sweet for guests to grab during the big game, this 50-piece cookie assortment is the way to go.

There are still a lot of other categories, too, from wine and beverages to appetizers, snacks, specialty diets and much more. And if you don't already have one, these air fryer deals can help you take the stress out of cooking a lot of this stuff.