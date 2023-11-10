This Compact and Rugged Sony Bluetooth Speaker Is Half Price Today

If you need a rugged Bluetooth speaker that you can take just about anywhere, we've spotted a deal you won't want to miss. The Sony SRS-XB13 is small but it still has all of the features and battery life you could want -- and right now it can be yours with a whopping 50% discount.

Place your Sony SRS-XB13 order today and you'll pay just $30, half the original $60 asking price. Note that the price only applies to the black version right now but that might change so be sure to check your preferred colorway before making a decision.

Sony makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and the SRS-XB13 is a popular option, having just been replaced by the slightly upgraded SRS-X100 on our list of best portable mini speakers. It has all you could want from such a small package, including IP67 dust- and water-resistance for worry-free listening at the beach, around the pool and just about anywhere else. It even comes with a handy strap for easy carrying.

Music fans can expect to get around 16 hours from a full charge of the built-in battery, while a simple USB-C cable is all that's needed to top things back up. You can also use this as a speakerphone for poolside calls should you want to. Other features worth noting include its compact design as well as a deep and punchy sound that will surely impress bass lovers, given the speaker's small size.

Looking for something a little different? Black Friday is just around the corner so we can expect there to be plenty more deals over the coming days. Amazon's Black Friday deals are normally worth checking out and we'll be keeping our eyes peeled to make sure we bring you the best prices around.