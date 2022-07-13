This $6 Car Gel Makes Cleaning Those Tough-to-Reach Spaces Easier

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Ever get frustrated about those hard-to-reach corners in your car that you can never seem to clean? You know, the little specs of dirt around the center console or even on your gear shift? Try this cleaning gel, a putty-like substance that picks up debris and can clean small spaces.

This Prime Day deal only lasts for a few hours, so act quickly. Originally $10, you can save $4 if you buy it now. The cleaning gel is designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, console panels, storage bins, cup holders, door handles, dashboards and other hard-to-reach spaces. All you have to do is push the gel into any little cracks, press the car vent cleaner on, and the dust will be carried away. You can also use this gel on keyboards, TV remotes, furniture, printers, cell phones, calculators and more. You can keep using it for cleaning until the blue gel turns black.