This $200 Travel Bundle Includes Rosetta Stone, Dollar Flight Club, VPN Access and More

There's a lot to consider when you're setting off on a big trip and with so much to consider it's easy to forget the basics. That's what makes this StackSocial deal so useful because it sets you up with everything you need to make the best out of your vacation.

StackSocial is currently offering a 2024 Travel Hacker Bundle for just $200, a deal that includes lifetime access to Rosetta Stone language learning software, Dollar Flight Club airfare deals and much more. The bundle saves you a massive $2,227, but with no indication of when this deal is going to end, we'd suggest acting now to lock this special price in before it's too late.

Rosetta Stone is one of our top language learning apps thanks to its speech recognition technology and immersive content. Whether you're trying to master a language or just boost your conversational skills before you travel, Rosetta Stone is one of the most effective programs. It offers reading, writing and speaking practice for 24 languages, including Spanish, Italian, French, German and Mandarin.

You'll also get a Premium lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club, valued at $69 a year. Once you set up your preferences, which can include up to four departure airports, you'll receive low-fare deal alerts in your inbox or via text so you can snag the deals as fast as possible. Premium also includes 50% off a variety of products, services and experiences on trips.

The 2024 Travel Hacker Bundle also includes a lifetime subscription to RealVPN, a virtual private network that uses high-grade AES-256 encryption to help you browse the web more privately when away from home -- ideal for travelers regularly on public Wi-Fi. And you'll gain lifetime access to the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle course from SkillSuccess, which has 79 hours of content around travel hacks, budget travel, travel photography, moving abroad and more.

The deal also states that any unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 30 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final. Don't worry if you miss out on this deal though -- our collection of the best travel deals is just waiting to save you money.

Read more: Prepare Your Home for Vacation: 9 Things You Need to Do Before You Leave