This 1-Day Sale Saves You $250 on the Popular Roomba i6

If you are feeling a little overwhelmed these days, you're not alone. Take some of the pressure off with a robot vacuum. Robot vacuums are easy to use and can take care of your floors for you, clearing away everyday messes like dirt, debris and pet hair, freeing up your time to do other things.

Today only, Best Buy has slashed the price of (6150) robot vacuum by $250, bringing the price to just $300.

The Roomba i6 robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system with suction strong enough to pick up everyday dirt and debris, as well as stubborn messes. It features dual multisurface rubber brushes that adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

And if you have pets, this is a good vacuum to invest in. The high-efficiency filter is designed to trap 99% of cat and dog dander allergens, helping you breathe easier, and the revised design should prevent pet hair from tangling in the brushes.

It also has a navigation system and smart mapping to make sure your whole house is cleaned efficiently, while still allowing you to mark "keep out" zones to avoid areas with lots of obstacles, like play areas for kids or feeding areas for pets.

This vacuum also allows you to program schedules ahead of time so that your vacuum will clean your floors automatically, even while you're away. As you use your robot vacuum, it will learn what works best for your family and will recommend personalized schedules as it gets to know your routine, including offering extra cleanings during pollen and pet-shedding seasons.

The i6 works with voice command through Google Assistant or Alexa, picks back up where it left off when it needs charging and is compatible with a self-emptying clean base if you ever decide to upgrade.