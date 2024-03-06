These Must-Have Bose Speakers Are Up to 30% Off Right Now

If you're looking to invest in high-quality audio, Bose devices are worth consideration. Bose makes some of the best audio devices you can buy, often earning spots on our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. While top sound quality carries a hefty price tag, there are deals that can make it more affordable to upgrade your audio. Right now, Amazon has slashed prices on a variety of Bose speakers, with up to 30% off portable Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, subwoofers and more -- with prices starting at just $99.

If you're looking for flexibility on the go without spending a ton of cash, now's a great time to invest in a portable Bluetooth speaker. The Bose SoundLink Micro is a top-notch micro speaker that's compact and offers a waterproof design and solid sound quality, though one drawback is that it tops out at 6 hours of playback per charge. Even so, it's a good choice for portability, and right now it's marked down to just $99.

For a more substantial sound, you'll want to consider the second-gen SoundLink Revolve with 360-degree omnidirectional sound and up to 13 hours of playback per charge. It's going for $159 right now, which is $60 in savings. It also has a built-in mic for hands-free control of your music. And the SoundLink Revolve Plus is down to $229 right now, saving you $100 on its list price. This speaker has a handle for easy portability and is dust- and water-resistant, so you can bring it with you to the pool this summer.

If you're thinking about upgrading your entertainment space, you can save $100 on the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos. Be sure to check out the entire sale selection for other accessories, including subwoofers and amplifiers.

And if you're looking to listen to your music privately, we've gathered plenty of earbuds and headphones deals, too.