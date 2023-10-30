X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

These Denali Tools and Accessories Are Up to 69 Percent Off for a Limited Time

It's time to put your old and broken tools out to pasture and treat yourself to some new ones while you can save some cash at the same time.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Denali Tools
Denali/CNET

Having the right tool for the job can make all the difference whether you're drilling a hole to put a picture on the wall or building a new shed. But good tools can be hard to come by, especially if you don't want to break the bank when buying them. Woot might have the answer with its latest sale which offers a number of Denali tools and accessories at deeply discounted prices, saving you money and getting you the hardware you need to get the job done properly.

All of these deals are available right now but that won't be the case for long. They're good through Nov. 8 but there is limited stock -- so place an order soon if you see something that takes your eye. With savings of up to 69% across a range of different kinds of tools, we don't expect these discounts to hang around.

See at Woot

Whether you're in the market for a cordless drill or a leaf blower, there should be a deal here for everyone. The biggest percentage is to be found on the Denali by SKIL 20V Brushless 400 CFM Leaf Blower Kit, a bundle that would normally set you back $160 but can now be had for just $50. That gets you the leaf blower, a 4Ah battery, and a charger all included alongside a nozzle attachment and somewhere to store the thing, too. Need another battery? You can save 38% off one of those, too.

Other discounts include the Denali Cordless Rotary Hammer Kit for just $60 and the Denali Roller Tool Bag with a massive 62% off right now. You can find all of the Denali deals over on Woot's landing page right now so be sure to check out the full collection before making a buying decision.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances