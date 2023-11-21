The Latest Apple Watch SE Just Hit Its $179 Black Friday Price at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best wearables for people who don't want to spend a small fortune and Black Friday is always a great time to pick up a bargain. Put those two things together and this week was always going to be a great time to pick up Apple's cheapest watch. Sure enough, the 40mm Apple Watch SE can now be had for just $179.

The Apple Watch SE would normally sell for around $249, meaning you can now save yourself $70 with no extra coupon codes or trickery needed. However, with this being a Black Friday deal and also jumping the gun on one of Walmart's headlining deals (set to start tomorrow), we know that this price won't hang around for long.

The Apple Watch SE is available for this special price in a range of colors including midnight, silver and starlight, while there are also multiple bands to choose from as well. No matter which of the Apple Watch SE models you pick you'll get a 40mm Apple Watch SE with support for Crash Detection, heart-rate monitoring and activity-tracking capabilities. Apple also says that this model is carbon neutral when you choose the Sport Loop for your new wearable.

Looking for the 44mm model? That's also available with the same $70 discount so you'll pay just $209 for the bigger model if that's the one for you. Be sure to check out the best of Amazon's Black Friday deals if the Apple Watch SE doesn't tick all the boxes for you, too.