Deals

The JBL Flip 5 Is at Its Lowest Price Yet at $50 Off, Get It for $80 Now

One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers is now on sale for its lowest price yet.

We raved about the fifth generation of JBL's Flip speaker when it first came out in 2019 with a price tag of $130. This speaker isn't the latest in JBL's Flip line, but it has many enticing features that we love: it's larger than its predecessor, has a larger battery and more power, it's equipped with USB-C charging for a quicker charge, it's fully waterproof, and it has a built-in microphone for speaker calls. You can now have this impressive speaker for just $80 on B&H.

JBL Flip 5 - steel white
$80 at B&H Photo

You can take the party wherever you go with this speaker. It comes with 20 watts of audio power and a powerful bass, and it can last for 12 hours on a single charge. Pair it with other JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to  have an enhanced sound experience. The speaker is made with durable fabric and rugged rubber housing, so it can withstand a few drops and still work perfectly.