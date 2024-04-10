The Google Pixel Watch Just Hit a New Low Price at Amazon

The original Google Pixel Watch is still a solid option for those who want to pick up a new smartwatch at a reasonable price. It might not be the latest model, with the Pixel Watch 2 on the market. But it still has a lot to offer, especially if you can snag a deal. That's the case right now, with Amazon offering the Pixel Watch for just $180, a savings of $64. This is the best price we've seen and you don't even need to enter any codes or clip any coupons to score the deal, either. Note that there is no published end date for this deal though, so it could end at any time and without any warning.

This Android watch is Wi-Fi compatible with a variety of features. For your health, there's Fitbit activity tracking, along with six months of Fitbit Premium included. The Pixel can track your heart rate and get insight into your sleep as well as assess your heart rhythm for AFib with ECG. There's also Emergency SOS, so your watch can alert trusted contacts or 911 if you're feeling unsafe.

All of this comes in a slick design. The face has a circular, domed design with Wear OS by Google, so it's easier than ever to see and manage things from your watch. Made with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, it can withstand up to 50 meters of water resistance. The sale price includes a variety of colors, so be sure to pick the one you like best before adding anything to your cart.

