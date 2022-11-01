The Garmin Enduro Smartwatch Is $400 Off Right Now

The smartwatch world doesn't begin and end with the Apple Watch. In fact, with the new $799 Apple Watch Ultra, Apple is in many ways playing catch up to Garmin, which has long dominated the "active smartwatch" category. And if you're serious about running, you should definitely check out . It's designed for runners and has features that allow them to track their progress and see improvements over time. If you want want to be prepared for your next race, it's a solid option, and right now you can get the Garmin Enduro at Amazon for just $500. That's a savings of $400 -- and $300 less than Apple's latest and greatest.

The Enduro is a lightweight ultraperformance watch with precision GPS and multiple features like trail run V02 max, rest and recovery timers, workout recommendations and more to keep you in top form. It has impressive battery life, too, providing up to 80 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to two months in smartwatch mode. In fact, it even has a Power Glass solar charging lens so that you can extend your battery life even further.

Other features include an always-on display, a rugged, weather-resistant design, an altimeter for elevation data, a barometer to monitor weather conditions and a three-axis electronic compass so that you can face challenging environments with the knowledge you need to tackle them head-on. It keeps up with your heart rate, too, as well as other metrics, including sleep monitoring. This smartwatch also delivers notifications from texts, emails and more right to your wrist when paired with a compatible device, and you can use Garmin Pay to make contactless payments at participating providers.

