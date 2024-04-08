X
The Best Robot Vac We've Tested Is Down to $300 (Save $100)

Of all the robot vacuums we've put through the wringer, Dreametech's D10 Plus ticked the most boxes and it's currently 25% off.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's spent more than a decade covering all things edible, including meal kit services, food subscriptions, kitchen tools and cooking tips. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the food business, including as a line cook in Rhode Island where he once made a steak sandwich for Lamar Odom. Right now, he's likely somewhere stress-testing a blender or researching the best way to make bacon. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tools, appliances, food science, subscriptions and meal kits.
See full bio
dreametech robot vacuum

The budget-friendly Dreametech D10 Plus performed as well or better than more expensive robot vacs.

 Dreametech/CNET

Robot vacs are super useful and convenient, but they can be a pricey splurge. However, there are still affordable autonomous vacuums out there. No robot vac we've tested presented better bang for the buck than Dreametech's D10 Plus and it's currently $100 off, down to just $300

See at Dreametech

In our grueling tests to find the best robot vacuums for 2024, the D10 Plus tallied high marks for its performance on medium- and low-pile rugs and outmatched far more expensive robot vacuums at removing dirt from hard floor surfaces. It's also compatible with Alexa and has a self-emptying bin that lasts up to 45 days before you have to empty it.

It's not just the top-rated robot vacuum-mop combo that's discounted either. The Dreametech R10 cordless vacuum cleaner, regularly priced at $300, is discounted to $210 over on Amazon. Use this lightweight vacuum to clean low-pile rugs, carpet, tile floors, hardwood, upholstery, curtains and more. 

For more of our favorite cleaning picks, see our list of best stick vacuums and top-rated power washers for 2024.

