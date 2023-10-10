The Outstanding IceMule Cooler Backpack Is My Top Prime Day Deal Pick

I don't know who first thought up the cooler backpack, but it's a real summer lifesaver. Drinks are heavy and arms -- at least, mine -- get tired quickly. I've tried a few, but my favorite cooler bag and trusty summer sidekick for five years running is the sleek and sturdy IceMule Jaunt. It's currently down to $72 (normally $90) on Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days and lands as my pick as the best home deal so far.

The IceMule is a perfect gift for anyone who makes regular treks to the park, beach or campground. It's also an ideal cooler bag for day hikes and other outdoor adventures since it's light, mobile and leakproof.

My all-time favorite cooler backpack is 20% off during Prime Big Deal Days. IceMule

There are two IceMule models on sale for Amazon's October deal days sale. Here's a quick breakdown.

I love the roll-and-buckle closure

No shade toward zippers, but you just never know when one is going to crap out on you, especially on a piece of outdoor equipment that may see its fair share of abuse, moisture and general wear. IceMule removes the potential for zipper failure with a roll-and-snap closure. This feature also allows you to squeeze all the air out of the semisoft cooler bag, meaning the cold stuff inside will stay cold longer.

There's a built-in pour spout for easy draining

When ice does eventually melt, you can easily tip it out through the top or use IceMule's built-in spout to drain the cooler bag and keep on truckin'. This also saves on meltage and keeps the bag as light as possible.

IceMule makes several cooler backpack models in a range of sizes and colors IceMule

Looks really cool and it's made to last

Lastly, I just plain love the way this cooler looks. The Jaunt sports a simple, minimalist design, crafted from thick material that hardly shows any scuffs or signs of wear in the more than five years I've owned it. Both models are available in a range of fun colors and patterns, from simple matte black to tie-dye and camouflage.