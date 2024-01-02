Take Up to Half Off the Cost of Going.com Memberships Right Now

Ready to travel in 2024? Airfare costs can be the biggest barrier for a lot of us, but if you don't have the budget to cover expensive flights, Going.com may be able to help you score discounted rates. Going.com -- formerly Scott's Cheap Flights -- sends you timely alerts about great flight deals, most of which are 40-90% off regular prices. And right now the company is offering $25 off Premium or Elite memberships when you sign up anytime between now and Jan. 31. That slashes the cost of a Premium membership in half. Your savings will automatically be applied at checkout.

Going.com gathers cheap flights departing from your local airport and sends email alerts so you snatch up flights at substantial savings. While there is a free tier available, it's pretty limited in options, focusing only on international flights. A Premium subscription will deliver custom alerts for bargains on economy fares for up to five destinations and offers both domestic and international deals, all for $24 for your first year with this discount.

You can also upgrade to the Elite membership, which offers deals in economy, premium economy, business class and first class for both domestic and international flights. It also includes mistake fares, points and miles deal alerts and extra support. Plus, you can choose up to 10 custom destinations to focus on, which opens up a lot more options for would-be jetsetters. It usually costs $199 for an Elite annual membership, but this deal drops that price to $174 for year one.

Don't forget to check out the latest luggage deals to upgrade your suitcase sets or carry-on bags before you take off. And we've gathered top travel tech worth checking out to keep frequent flyers entertained on the go and capture memories from every destination on the bucket list.