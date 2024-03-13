Take an Incredible $2,190 Off This EcoFlow Power Station Bundle for a Limited Time Only

EcoFlow makes some of the best portable power stations on the market, and right now you can pick one up with an extra battery included and a whopping $2,190 off the original asking price. That means that you'll pay just $3,509 for a package that would normally cost $5,699. That's thanks to a direct price drop to $3,899 and a further 10% discount that is automatically applied during checkout. And if you order via this link, you'll even get a free camping chair worth $99 thrown in.

There are a number of reasons that you might need to pick up a portable power station, some more fun than others. Those living in parts of the country where power cuts are all too frequent can definitely benefit from having a battery backup solution should the need arise. And camping will never be the same again if you have power on tap whenever you need it.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro comes with all of the ports that you're likely to need including five AC outlets, four USB-A ports and two USB-C ports while two DC ports are also offered. A single car power outlet and an Anderson port round out the main collection of charging ports -- more than enough for most people.

The Delta Pro can be charged in just 1.8 hours via a 240-volt outlet and you can of course use an optional solar panel if you prefer. There's even an app to help you manage your power station and the extra battery that's included means you're unlikely to run out of juice any time soon, too.

Not sure that the EcoFlow Delta Pro is for you despite this incredible saving? Check out our list of the best generator deals -- we're sure that there will be something in there for everyone.