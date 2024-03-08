Take an Extra 20% Off Your Order of Chef-Worthy Cookware From Xtrema

Would-be chefs and cooking connoisseurs can grab top-notch ceramic cookware at a deep discount right now. Xtrema's exceptional and versatile ceramic pots, pans and other kitchen essentials are an excellent addition to any kitchen's arsenal, and if you're looking to step up your game in the kitchen, now's the time to upgrade.

Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide during Xtrema's end of season sale. It gets better -- you can save an extra 20% when you use promo code MARCH at checkout. Plus, you'll get a free 1-quart saucepan with orders over $250. This offer is only available now through March 10, so you'll want to get your order in soon if you want to score new cookware at this price.

Whether you're just looking for a new frying pan or want to snag a whole new cookware set, you'll find it for less at this sale. This 11-inch skillet is a great everyday workhorse that's perfect for just about everything, from frying to searing and even baking in the oven. Right now, you can pick it up for just $146, which saves you $57 compared with the usual price.

Another excellent essential is this 10-quart Dutch oven, which is great for stocks, soups, curries and even baking bread. It's on sale for $276 with the coupon code, which saves you $107 compared with the usual price. And if you want to really overhaul your kitchen gear, you can pick up this 12-piece Versa set for $386, which is a whopping $217 discount. It includes three different stock pots and lids, a 10-inch Versa pan with a lid and four pot holders specifically designed for Xtrema cookware.

All of Xtrema's cookware is 100% ceramic, so it's completely free of any chemicals, toxins and synthetic coatings. It's also durable and resistant to chips, scratches and stains, and is safe to use in the oven, microwave, barbecue, freezer and dishwasher.

And if you want to skip grocery shopping and get meal kits delivered straight to your door, be sure to check out the latest meal delivery deals happening now.