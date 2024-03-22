Take 40% Off This Cheap DIY Project and Save All Year Long

If you live in a drafty house, you know how annoying it can be. When the heat or cold leaks inside through gaps in your windows or doors, it's harder to control your home's temperature and keep yourself comfortable.

Luckily, you can increase your comfort and lower your bill with one easy do-it-yourself project that requires just one inexpensive tool that you can score for 40% off on Amazon: weatherstripping.

Thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can grab 18 feet of rubber weatherstripping for just $12 and start blocking up drafts today. Simply cut it to the right length, peel the adhesive backing and stick it to a door jamb or window sill. Install it so, with the window or door closed, it plugs whatever gap was letting in air from outside. Match your home's color with a white version too.

There are other forms of weatherstripping (and dozens of brands) too. You might also buy what's often referred to as cord weatherstripping -- it's a bit like the tacky substance you might have hung a poster with -- to plug up holes around doors or windows you don't need to open.

Any form of weatherstripping is a quick, easy, energy-saving project you can accomplish with just a few spare minutes.