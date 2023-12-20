Take 40% Off PF Flyers Sneakers This Holiday Season

Classic, timeless sneakers are always in fashion. Whether you're on the court or just want a stylish everyday look that will keep your feet comfortable all day long, PF Flyers remain a popular option for everyone. A pair of PF Flyers canvas sneakers regularly go for at least $65 a pair, but if you shop during this holiday season, you can snag a pair at up to 40% off. That means you can get the classic Center Lo canvas shoes for just $40, if you act fast.

These casual unisex Center Lo canvas shoes come in a wide range of sizes for men and women and are solid options for playing basketball or using as everyday footwear. And these sneakers come in black or white, so you can get the kind that best matches your style -- or splurge on both. They are made with duck canvas, a treaded outsole and a vertically-ribbed toe guard, making them reliable shoes with plenty of traction for all of your activities. This sale also includes hi-tops in almost every color for $40. These regularly retail for upwards of $95.

