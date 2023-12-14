Save Up to 50% Off Nike Gear This Holiday Season

Nike has something for everyone, including you, this holiday season. The brand is known for its stylish athletic wear and iconic sneakers. And if you've been wanting to snag something, now is your chance. Nike is currently offering up to 50% off select styles. This is perfect if you've been looking for a few last-minute gift ideas or if you just want a few things for yourself.

You seriously don't want to miss out on these deals. While not everything is marked down, you can save big on many of Nike's best-sellers through Dec. 18. There are a bunch of basics on sale, including Nike's cushioned socks. These usually retail for $28 for a pack of six but can be picked up for $24. If you're looking for more big-ticket items, the Nike Classic Puffer is down 34% right now. That means you'll pay $92 instead of the usual $140. Of course, it wouldn't be a Nike sale without some Air Jordans. There is a gorgeous gold pair available for just $73, down from $120, among many other options.

But if Nike just isn't your style and you're all about that three-stripe life then you should know that Adidas is also having a huge sale this holiday season.