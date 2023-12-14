Save Up to 50% Off Nike Gear This Holiday Season
Snag gifts for everyone on your list and something for yourself too with these deals and discounts.
Nike has something for everyone, including you, this holiday season. The brand is known for its stylish athletic wear and iconic sneakers. And if you've been wanting to snag something, now is your chance. Nike is currently offering up to 50% off select styles. This is perfect if you've been looking for a few last-minute gift ideas or if you just want a few things for yourself.
You seriously don't want to miss out on these deals. While not everything is marked down, you can save big on many of Nike's best-sellers through Dec. 18. There are a bunch of basics on sale, including Nike's cushioned socks. These usually retail for $28 for a pack of six but can be picked up for $24. If you're looking for more big-ticket items, the Nike Classic Puffer is down 34% right now. That means you'll pay $92 instead of the usual $140. Of course, it wouldn't be a Nike sale without some Air Jordans. There is a gorgeous gold pair available for just $73, down from $120, among many other options.
But if Nike just isn't your style and you're all about that three-stripe life then you should know that Adidas is also having a huge sale this holiday season.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping