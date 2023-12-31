Take 30% Off Sitewide During Xtrema's New Year's Eve Sale

If you're looking to step up your game in the kitchen in the new year, now's a great chance to snag top-notch ceramic cookware at a great price. Xtrema makes exceptional and versatile ceramic pots, pans and other kitchen essentials that will be an excellent addition to any kitchen's arsenal, and right now you can save 30% sitewide during Xtrema's New Year's Eve flash sale. It gets better -- you can save an extra 10% when you use promo code NYEVE23 at checkout. Plus, you'll get free shipping on orders over $95. This offer is only available today, Dec. 31, so you'll want to get your order in soon if you want to score new cookware at this price.

Whether you're just looking for a new frying pan, or want to snag a whole new cookware set, you'll find it for less at this sale. This 11-inch skillet is a great everyday workhorse that's perfect for just about everything from frying to searing and even baking in the oven, and right now you can pick it up for just $128, which saves you $75 compared to the usual price. Plus, it comes with a free set of handle protectors.

Another excellent essential is this 10-quart Dutch oven, which is great for stocks, soups, curries and even baking bread. It's on sale for $241 with the coupon code, which saves you $142 compared to the usual price. And if you want to really spoil someone this year, you can pick up this 12-piece Versa set for $380, which is a whopping $223 discount. It includes three different stock pots and lids, a 10-inch Versa pan with a lid and four pot holders specifically designed for Xtrema cookware.

All of Xtrema's cookware is 100% ceramic, so it's completely free of any chemicals, toxins and synthetic coatings. It's also durable and resistant to chips, scratches and stains, and is safe to use in the oven, microwave, BBQ, freezer and dishwasher.

