Surprise Your Sweetie With Target's BOGO 50% Off Sale on Video Games, Puzzles, Books and More

With Valentine's Day around the corner, there's no doubt that flowers and candy are on everyone's mind. But for kids -- and grownups -- some non-candy goodies can say, "I love you" minus the tooth decay. Right now Target is offering buy-one, get-one for 50% on a huge selection of toys, activities, puzzles, books and games. So whether you're trying to beat the winter blues or you just want to put a bow on some Play-Doh, check out the significant savings on popular items sure to amuse the kids.

If you haven't already jumped on the Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza bandwagon, consider this sale your perfect excuse to snap up this hilarious card game that's appropriate for multi-generational game night. It's $10, and you can pick up a second similar game, like classic Sorry, for just $5. Or opt for bestselling Blank Slate, a unique word game perfect for kids and grown-ups. Target is including video games in this sale, as well, so you can also buy one, get one half off on games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox, including Madden 24, Hogwarts Legacy and more.

The littlest Swifties can indulge in a little golden book all about Taylor Swift, then pick up an early Valentine's Day book, Love from the Crayons, for half off. You'll also find books beyond kid picks, including best-selling thrillers like The Housemaid. Save on activity-based kits, too, like Play-Doh, slime kits, and kinetic sand. And if you are hoping to while away the winter days with a puzzle, why not go for two, since you can get one for half off? This includes puzzles for babies and toddlers as well as advanced puzzles and Rubik's cubes.