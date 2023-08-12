X
Stylish Under Armour Backpacks Are 25% Off Right Now

Amazon has slashed the price on a number of Under Armour backpacks just in time for back-to-school season.

Adrian Marlow
Three different styles of Under Armour backpacks are displayed against a mint background.
Under Armour/CNET

It's back-to-school season, and if you have a student that needs a reliable bag to carry around their school essentials -- or you want to treat yourself to a bag for the gym, your laptop or anything else you need to tote around -- now is a great time to snag one at a discount. Amazon has slashed the price on a number of Under Armour backpack options by 25% right now, with prices starting at just $23. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

Under Armour is a popular brand among student athletes and workout enthusiasts, and the company's backpacks should be durable enough for whatever the school year throws your way. The sale selection features a number of different styles and colors so you can get one that matches your style. 

The Women's Favorite Backpack, featuring orange and pink accents, is down to just $30 right now. It has a large main compartment with a drawstring and flap, along with a laptop sleeve can hold up to 13-inch models and two smaller front pockets. Or nab the Hustle 5.0 Backpack for $41. Its exterior is water-repellant to keep your gear dry, plus it sports an expandable front pocket for laundry or shoes. And it includes a laptop sleeve that will hold models up to 15 inches in size.  And for a more traditional style, the Loudon Backpack is a great pick that can also hold 15-inch laptops and has a water-resistant finish -- all for $26. 

There are plenty of other styles and colors available at 25% off, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for the upcoming school year.  

