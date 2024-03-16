Stock Up on Lavazza Coffee During This St. Patrick's Day Sale
Save up to 17% on Lavazza coffee, plus get a free sample.
If you're a coffee lover, it's your lucky day. Lavazza is having a fantastic St. Patrick's Day sale this weekend. If you shop now, you can save 17% off your purchase. Plus, get a free sample of Qualita Oro when you spend more than $50. It doesn't matter how you like to prepare your coffee, Lavazza has something for you.
Explore Lavazza's coffee collection to find your next lucky (and delicious) blend. The best way to get a taste of everything is by grabbing one of the variety packs. These come in pods/capsules that work with most coffee machines, including the Keurig and some Nespresso machines.
If you prefer ground coffee, you can pick up the ground coffee bestsellers. But if you're more of a coffee purist and like to grind your own beans, there's also a bundle of Lavazza's bestselling whole beans available, with free shipping. And if you end up loving what the brand has to offer, you can sign up for a subscription and get a special 25% off.
Lavazza also has a few coffee machines you can choose from, but if you want other options, we've got a list of the best coffee and espresso maker deals worth checking out. We've also tested several models and found the best coffee makers for 2024.
