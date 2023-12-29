Stock Up on Official Apple Watch Bands With Up to 50% Off Regular Prices
Got an Apple Watch for Christmas? Now's the time to load up on first-party Apple bands while saving up to $50 apiece.
If you found an Apple Watch under the tree this Christmas, the next thing you need to do buy a bunch of Apple Watch bands to customize it with. The interchangeable bands are one of the best features of the Apple Watch, allowing you to change up the look and feel whenever you wish. And right now you can snag official Apple bands with as much as 50% off regular prices at both Verizon and Amazon.
Apple Watch Ultra owners can grab a 49mm Alpine Loop band on sale to go with it at 50% off, dropping it down to $50 at Verizon. These bands also work with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch models, so you can use them with larger Series 9 devices and older models, too.
Prefer the Sport Band? Verizon has select colors on sale from just $25, down from $49, and Amazon has dropped prices as low as $21 on the special Black Unity and Pride Edition bands.
In the market for an upgrade on the Apple Watch itself? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Apple Watch deals for the best prices around.
