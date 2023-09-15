X
Steam Deck Handheld Is Back on Sale With Up to 20% Off, Dropping It to All-Time Low Prices

This portable PC gaming device is seeing rare savings of up to $130 right now.

2 min read
A Steam Deck with a kickstand on a wood desk.

Happy birthday to you, Steam Deck. 

 Dan Ackerman/CNET

Valve's portable gaming device, the Steam Deck, hit shelves in early 2022, and continued updates and improvements have helped increase its popularity. We've only seen the Steam Deck go on sale a couple of times since then, but right now there are markdowns of up to 20%, which drops the higher-capacity models back down to all-time low prices.

Right now you'll spend just $359 for the the 64GB version, $450 for the 256GB and $519 for the 512GB, making this a great time to snag one if you've been holding out. The sale is slated to run through Sept. 21, so you don't have long to make the most of the savings. 

See at Steam

Here's how the pricing lands for each model during this sale:

  • 64GB eMMC model: $359 (save $40) 
  • 256GB NVMe SSD model: $450 (save $79)  
  • 512GB NVMe SSD model: $519 (save $130). 

And you can also expand storage with a microSD card (sold separately). 

Back in March, Valve added a new feature to the Steam Deck that will let you create your own or use already-made startup movies when the system boots up. 

Valve first revealed its Steam Deck in July 2021. It set the stage for truly portable PC gaming, similar to what the Nintendo Switch did for console gaming. High demand for the Steam Deck, on top of a two-month delay, led to preorders being spaced out throughout 2022, with the first units shipped to customers in February. 

valve-steam-deck-review-3
Watch this: Steam Deck Mostly Nails Handheld PC Gaming

Since its initial release, Valve has said there will be a next generation of Steam Deck, though no timeline has been confirmed. Steam Deck owners discovered a wealth of uses for the device, from emulating old consoles to playing Xbox games via the cloud

