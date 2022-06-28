Star Wars: How to Watch Every Movie and TV Show in Order

From the original trilogy to The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, here's how to watch every existing Star Wars movie and TV show. They're all streaming on Disney Plus, including brand new shows like The Bad Batch and The Book of Boba Fett (with Andor and Ahsoka still to come).

Whether you've never seen them before or can recite them line by line, here's how to check out every canon Star Wars movie, prequel, spinoff and TV show in chronological order. Although the entire saga is available to stream on Disney Plus, we've also listed alternatives like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and YouTube if you prefer to rent or buy video on-demand rather than subscribe to Disney's streaming service.

Lucasfilm Episode I: The Phantom Menace The Star Wars prequels begin 32 years before the Battle of Yavin (BBY), the famous Death Star fight seen in the original Star Wars movie. The discovery of 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker kicks off the Skywalker Saga as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn finds him to be unusually strong in the Force -- the energy field that connects all life in the universe and from which the Jedi draw their powers -- and suspects he may be destined to bring balance to the Force. Meanwhile, Darth Sidious, a Sith Lord aligned with the dark side of the Force, works in secret to destroy the Jedi and manipulate the Galactic Republic's political system. Thrilling stuff! Streaming subscription service options: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Lucasfilm Episode II: Attack of the Clones We jump forward 10 years to 22 BBY for the second movie in the Skywalker saga. At this point, Anakin is Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi apprentice and quite the moody teenager. Even though it's against the rules of the Jedi Order, he's also falling in love with Padmé Amidala. Meanwhile, renegade Jedi Count Dooku schemes to undermine the Republic -- but what is his connection to Darth Sidious? Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Disney/Lucasfilm The Clone Wars This CGI animated series (consisting of one movie and six TV seasons) spans 22 to 19 BBY, telling the tale of the intergalactic hostilities that broke out at the end of Attack of the Clones, and focusing on Anakin's apprentice Ahsoka Tano. It isn't part of the Skywalker saga, so no episode number here. After the final season, the story continues in The Bad Batch. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars told by a CNET intern who's never seen it

Lucasfilm Episode III: Revenge of the Sith It's 19 BBY at the end of the Clone Wars and Darth Sidious takes the final step in his plan to refashion the galaxy as the Galactic Empire with himself as emperor. Meanwhile Anakin is tempted by the Dark Side -- and the birth of Darth Vader approaches... Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Disney The Bad Batch The Bad Batch continues from the end of The Clone Wars, following a squad of misfit troopers called Clone Force 99. We'll follow their adventures in the wake of Revenge of the Sith, as the Galactic Empire seizes control of the galaxy. The release date celebrated Star Wars day, May the fourth 2021. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Lucasfilm Solo: A Star Wars Story This standalone movie takes place around 10 or 13 years before the battle of Yavin and reveals the early life and times of roguish ace pilot Han Solo. It's not a part of the Skywalker saga, but worth a watch to see the origins of the Millennium Falcon and the first meeting of Han and Chewbacca. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; ; YouTube

Lucasfilm Obi-Wan Kenobi The Disney Plus miniseries, which premiered in May 2022, is set in 9 BBY, between the events of the prequels and the original trilogy. Ewan McGregor plays a broken Obi-Wan in hiding on Tatooine -- but the newly-established Empire is never far away, as Darth Vader and his sinister Inquisitors hunt for young Luke and Leia... Streaming subscription service options: Disney Plus

Disney Star Wars Rebels This animated TV series, which ran for four seasons, follows a band of rebels defying Darth Vader and the Empire, set 5 years BBY. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Jonathan Olley Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Another standalone movie, this one leads into the Battle of Yavin. Rogue One shows the Rebel Alliance's first major victory against the Empire as a ragtag team of renegades and spies scheme to steal the plans for terrifying super-weapon the Death Star. It also introduces rebel spy Cassian Andor, who also stars in a Disney Plus spin-off show. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Lucasfilm Episode IV: A New Hope The fourth episode of the Skywalker Saga (and the original Star Wars movie) is set in 0 BBY, and builds to the famous Death Star battle. Darth Vader is determined to track down the stolen Death Star plans and captures Princess Leia, kicking off a series of events that see Luke Skywalker and Han Solo joining the Rebel Alliance. Leia is rescued and the Death Star is destroyed. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Lucasfilm Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back We rejoin Leia, Luke and Han three years after the Battle of Yavin (ABY), with the Rebel Alliance on the run from a furious Empire. Luke learns the ways of the Force as he tries to become a Jedi, only to discover an unexpected connection to Darth Vader. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Lucasfilm Episode VI: Return of the Jedi One year later, in 4 ABY, the Rebel Alliance attacks the second Death Star. Luke faces Darth Vader and the emperor tries to turn him to the Dark Side, but Vader's love for Luke just might bring him back to the Light Side of the Force. Meanwhile Leia discovers she's Luke's twin sister and the daughter of Darth Vader as she leads the Rebel Alliance to the Empire's downfall. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Disney Plus The Mandalorian All hail Baby Yoda! Viewers were charmed by the little green guy who stole the show in The Mandalorian, a western-influenced action series focusing on a laconic bounty hunter getting into shootouts on the fringes of the galactic frontier. Set five years after Return of the Jedi, it sees victorious rebels and shattered Imperial forces still locked in battle, while also drawing on the back story of Star Wars icon Boba Fett. This most recent Star Wars spinoff debuted as the flagship original series for the launch of Disney Plus in 2019. There are two seasons, consisting of satisfyingly bite-size half-hour episodes. You don't need to have seen any previous spinoffs to understand it, but season 2 will be particularly satisfying if you've seen The Clone Wars. For more details, check out our (spoiler-packed) recaps of The Mandalorian and its wealth of Star Wars easter eggs. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus (exclusive)

Lucasfilm The Book of Boba Fett Following the success of The Mandalorian, it was inevitable the original bucket-headed bounty hunter would be back. Temuera Morrison reprises the role as an aging Boba Fett, fished out of the Sarlacc pit and wandering the deserts of Tatooine in search of a new purpose. Technically there's a question about where to place this show in the timeline, because it actually tells two stories: a flashback to straight after Return of the Jedi detailing how Fett survived his fate in that film, and another in the same "present day" as The Mandalorian. It's best to watch Boba Fett after The Mandalorian, however, because there's so much crossover between the two series -- and one of the episodes serves as a sort of pilot for The Mandalorian season 3. For all the Easter eggs and spoiler-filled discussion, check out our recaps of The Book of Boba Fett season 1. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus (exclusive)

Lucasfilm Star Wars Resistance This two-season animated TV series is set before, during and after The Force Awakens (34 BBY) and follows hapless Resistance spy Kazuda Xiono as he works to stop a First Order plot. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Lucasfilm Episode VII: The Force Awakens The seventh episode of the Skywalker saga. In 34 ABY, Luke has vanished, and mysterious Force-sensitive nomad Rey gets tangled up with the Resistance. Meanwhile Ben Solo, son of Leia and Han, has fallen to the Dark Side and become Kylo Ren. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Lucasfilm Episode VIII: The Last Jedi This one takes place immediately after The Force Awakens as Kylo Ren seizes control of the First Order. Having found Luke, Rey learns the ways of the Force and is determined to bring Kylo Ren back to the light. But is this the end for the Resistance? Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Walt Disney Studios Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker The final chapter in the Skywalker saga. It's 35 ABY, and the living and the dead face each other. Rey and Kylo Ren battle for their souls as a conspiracy born years ago threatens to bring the galaxy under the heel of a reborn emperor. Streaming subscription service: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Read more: The 32 best movies to watch on Netflix