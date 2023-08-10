Spend $80 on Select P&G Household Items and Get a $20 Amazon Credit for Later

In this economy, finding a deal and keeping more money in your pocket is always a good thing. Right now you can score a $20 Amazon credit for a future purchase when you spend $80 or more on select Procter & Gamble household basics. It's a great way to buy what you need and get a little bonus to go toward something you want. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The sale selection includes a number of popular brands, like Charmin, Tide, Bounty, Cascade, Crest, Olay, Pampers, Gillette and more. With everything from daily essentials to hygiene products to cleaning supplies, there are plenty of options for any household. Also note that the promotional credit you'll receive will expire at the end of the year, Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to use it before then -- and with a second Prime Day in the works for October, there's bound to be something you'll want to splurge on.