Sony's InZone H9 Gaming Headset Hits Its Best Amazon Price Yet

Whether you game on a PS5 or a computer, a great gaming headset can make all the difference. Playing at times when you can't have the sound cranked doesn't have to mean straining to hear what's happening -- especially when the Sony InZone H9 wireless headset can be had for just $247.

This is the best price Amazon has ever offered this particular headset for, and you can get it without entering any codes or clipping any coupons. The headset normally sell for around $300, which makes this a sizeable saving on a great wireless headset option.

This headset is compatible with both the PS5 and the PC and offers personalized 360-degree spatial sound so you'll always know exactly where those footsteps are coming from. Couple that with a dual-sensor noise cancellation technology and you'll only hear what you want to hear, when you want to hear it.

Still need to be able to hear what's going on around you? No problem, there's a special Ambient Sound Mode that ensures you'll still hear when that knock at the door signals the arrival of your favorite gaming takeout food.

In terms of battery life, the InZone H9 doesn't disappoint. You can expect up to 32 hours of continuous play on a single charge and the InZone Hub software lets you personalize your experience to suit your needs.