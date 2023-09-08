X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Sony's InZone H9 Gaming Headset Hits Its Best Amazon Price Yet

Pick up this Sony gaming headset for PS5 and PC today and save $54.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
Sony Inzone H9 Headset
Sony/CNET

Whether you game on a PS5 or a computer, a great gaming headset can make all the difference. Playing at times when you can't have the sound cranked doesn't have to mean straining to hear what's happening -- especially when the Sony InZone H9 wireless headset can be had for just $247.

This is the best price Amazon has ever offered this particular headset for, and you can get it without entering any codes or clipping any coupons. The headset normally sell for around $300, which makes this a sizeable saving on a great wireless headset option.

See at Amazon

This headset is compatible with both the PS5 and the PC and offers personalized 360-degree spatial sound so you'll always know exactly where those footsteps are coming from. Couple that with a dual-sensor noise cancellation technology and you'll only hear what you want to hear, when you want to hear it.

Still need to be able to hear what's going on around you? No problem, there's a special Ambient Sound Mode that ensures you'll still hear when that knock at the door signals the arrival of your favorite gaming takeout food.

In terms of battery life, the InZone H9 doesn't disappoint. You can expect up to 32 hours of continuous play on a single charge and the InZone Hub software lets you personalize your experience to suit your needs.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Gaming Guides

Virtual Reality Gaming

PlayStation

Xbox

Other Gaming

Video Games