Solo Stove's Fourth of July Sale Takes Up to 50% Off Fire Pits and Accessories

With warm summer nights just around the corner, you may be eager to get back to backyard bonfires. And if you need a new fire pit for your patio, we've spotted some deals you won't want to miss. Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits on the market, and right now, you can snag one for hundreds off in its Fourth of July sale. Solo Stove is currently offering up to 50% off fire pits, accessories and bundles for the holiday, though the deals are only available through July 9.

Solo Stove's fire pits have a perforated base that promotes airflow, so they burn at higher temperatures than a traditional fire pit for a smokeless experience. And when you snag one as part of a backyard bundle, you get tons of other convenient accessories as well. It includes the fire pit, as well as a removable base plate and ash pan, stand, lid, spark shield, weather-resistant cover, carrying case and tools.

There are three different sizes to choose from. The Ranger 2.0 is the smallest available, and you can snag it for $320, which is almost $300 off the usual price. The midsize Bonfire 2.0 is our favorite model, and you can grab it for $425, which saves you $415 compared to the usual price. Or you can upgrade to the Yukon 2.0, the largest size available, for $740, which is $630 off the usual price.

If you don't need the full bundle, Solo Stove is also offering up to $320 off standalone fire pits. And there are loads of other items on sale right now, including portable camp stoves, the Pi Pizza Oven and tons of accessories, such as stands, gloves, tools, pellets and more, so be sure to shop around to find all the items you'll need this summer. Just not that you only have a few days to get your order in to guarantee delivery by July 4.

