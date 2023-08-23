Snag This Insignia Ice Maker for Your Labor Day Cookout While It's $130 Off

Nobody likes a warm drink on a hot day, so running out of ice can put a serious damper on your backyard cookout. And if you don't want to be making an emergency trip to the gas station, you may want to invest in a dedicated ice maker. This portable Insignia model can make up to 44 pounds of ice in a single day, and today only you can pick it up for just $170, which saves you $130 compared with the usual price. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you often host barbecues, potlucks or other get-togethers with lots of family and friends, this is a deal you won't want to miss. This Insignia ice maker has a compact and portable design that makes it easy to store, but it can still make up to 44 pounds of ice per day. It also works fast, and will start producing ice in just 14 minutes. It can hold around 2.6 pounds of ice at a time, and it has an auto shut-off feature that stops production when it's full. It's equipped with a 3.6-liter water tank, and it even uses the water from melted ice to help reduce waste. Plus, it has an auto cleaning mode for easy maintenance.

Read more: 9 Best Portable Grills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed