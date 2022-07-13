Snag These Eco-Friendly Prime Day Deals Before They're Gone

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Prime Day is about to disappear into the sunset -- most deals end at midnight -- but we found some purchases you can feel good about. These deals can help reduce your household waste and help you pick up sustainable habits.

Amazon Reduce your household waste by replacing your single-use paper products with reusable ones. This Unpaper Towel 24-pack is the perfect way to start your sustainable journey. They're made with 100% cotton flannel for maximum absorbency and the edges are serged for durability.

Amazon Stop using those flimsy produce bags. They rip under the lightest of pressure and are so difficult to open. These 100% cotton mesh bags are great for produce, storage or even foraging.

Amazon Break up with your single-use plastic bags. Stasher bags can store food, liquid or even your toiletries for travel. They're leakproof, dishwasher, oven and microwave safe too!

Amazon These reusable straws will make it easy to say no to plastic ones. These stainless steel straws come in a 16-pack of various sizes with silicone tips (to avoid any tooth chipping). And they come with 4 cleaning brushes and a travel case.