Snag These Eco-Friendly Prime Day Deals Before They're Gone

Grab these deals before Prime Day ends. The Earth will thank you and so will your wallet.

Prime Day is about to disappear into the sunset -- most deals end at midnight -- but we found some purchases you can feel good about. These deals can help reduce your household waste and help you pick up sustainable habits.
Unpaper Towels (Reusable Paper Towel Set)

Reduce your household waste by replacing your single-use paper products with reusable ones. This Unpaper Towel 24-pack is the perfect way to start your sustainable journey. They're made with 100% cotton flannel for maximum absorbency and the edges are serged for durability. 

$52 at Amazon
Reusable Produce and Grocery Bag 7-Piece Set

Stop using those flimsy produce bags. They rip under the lightest of pressure and are so difficult to open. These 100% cotton mesh bags are great for produce, storage or even foraging. 

$16 at Amazon
Stasher Silicone Reusable Container

Break up with your single-use plastic bags. Stasher bags can store food, liquid or even your toiletries for travel. They're leakproof, dishwasher, oven and microwave safe too! 

$16 at Amazon
Reusable Stainless Steel Straws 16-Pack

These reusable straws will make it easy to say no to plastic ones. These stainless steel straws come in a 16-pack of various sizes with silicone tips (to avoid any tooth chipping). And they come with 4 cleaning brushes and a travel case. 

$8 at Amazon
34-Gallon Compost Tumbler

Splurge on this 34-gallon compost tumbler and feed your garden with your food waste. Save money on fertilizer and make it yourself with a compost bin. It's better for you and the environment. 

$96 at Amazon

