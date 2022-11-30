Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
Snag Refurbished SharkNinja Favorites at Woot With Prices Starting at $50

Popular favorites like the Shark steam mop, Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, DualBrew Pro coffee maker and many more are available for less than you'd pay brand new.
Various SharkNinja favorites like the DualBrew system, steam mop and handheld vacuum are displayed against a blue background.
Woot/CNET

If you've been shopping for everyday devices for your home to add more convenience to your daily routines, but the prices seem a little steep, consider buying a refurbished product. Refurbished goods are often items that have been returned, inspected and repaired (if necessary), and they can potentially save you a significant amount of money when compared to buying new products straight off the shelf. 

Right now Woot has refurbished favorites from Shark and Ninja brands that can help you keep your floors tidy, make preparing family meals easier and brew a cup of joe whenever you need a caffeine boost. Prices start at just $50. 

These deals are available now through Dec. 5 while supplies last and may make preparing for holiday guests even easier to tackle. Take a look at the available products below:

And if you're a little nervous about investing in a refurb, keep in mind that all of the items included in this sale come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

