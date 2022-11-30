Snag Refurbished SharkNinja Favorites at Woot With Prices Starting at $50

If you've been shopping for everyday devices for your home to add more convenience to your daily routines, but the prices seem a little steep, consider buying a refurbished product. Refurbished goods are often items that have been returned, inspected and repaired (if necessary), and they can potentially save you a significant amount of money when compared to buying new products straight off the shelf.
Right now Woot has refurbished favorites from Shark and Ninja brands that can help you keep your floors tidy, make preparing family meals easier and brew a cup of joe whenever you need a caffeine boost. Prices start at just $50.
These deals are available now through Dec. 5 while supplies last and may make preparing for holiday guests even easier to tackle. Take a look at the available products below:
- Ninja DualBrew Pro system coffee maker: $75
- Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 6.5-quart pressure cooker: $60
- Ninja Foodi digital air fry and convection oven: $75
- Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 4-quart smart grill: $80
- Ninja Foodi XL Pro griddle and grill: $120
- Ninja Cold Press Juice Bar Pro: $60
- Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $80
- Shark WandVac handheld cordless vacuum: $50
- Shark LA500 DuoClean PowerFins vacuum: $120
- Shark S7000 Stream and Scrub mop: $60
And if you're a little nervous about investing in a refurb, keep in mind that all of the items included in this sale come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.
