Snag Portable Sonos Roam Speakers for as Little as $119 Right Now

If you're looking for top-notch sound, Sonos has a lot to offer. While the brand's speakers are notoriously expensive, you'll find the occasional deal that makes it a little more affordable to invest in one without breaking the bank. Right now both the Sonos Roam and the Roam SL are discounted by up to $46 at both Best Buy and Sonos, meaning you can snag one for as little as $119. That makes it a great time to grab one of these portable mini speakers for yourself or as a holiday gift for a loved one. We're not sure how long these markdowns will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to take advantage of this deal.

The Sonos Roam is one of our favorite portable mini Bluetooth speakers for 2023. It weighs less than a pound and has an ultra compact design for portability, plus it comes equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, is rated IP67 water- and dustproof and delivers a good sound for its size. And full charge will deliver up to 10 hours of playback, depending on which settings you use. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and automatically optimizes sound based on your location. This speaker's main drawback is the hefty price tag of $179 -- but right now you can score the Roam for just $134 at Best Buy, which has price matched the cost of buying from Sonos directly. That's a $46 discount.

But if you don't need a smart speaker per se and won't mind going without the voice control features available on the Roam, then you may prefer to opt for the cheaper Roam SL. It's discounted by $41 right now, bringing the price to just $119 at Best Buy -- once again price matching the deal Sonos is offering.

Both companies are also sweetening the deal, with Best Buy offering four months of SiriusXM to new subscribers and Sonos offering three months of Apple Music to new subscribers with the purchase of the Roam or Roam SL. And be sure to check out other smart home deals to get all the devices you'll want for your home.