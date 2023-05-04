Snag New Tools for Your Toolbox With up to 48% Off DeWalt Tools

Now's the time to start knocking out projects around the house that you might have been putting off for a while. If you don't have all the equipment you need to tackle your to-do list, Amazon has slashed the price on a selection of new tools and gear from DeWalt so you can grab what you need to tackle jobs both big and small for less. You can save up to 48% on drills, drivers, saws, batteries and more for a limited time. There's no set expiration for this sale, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

A cordless drill or driver is an essential buy for any homeowner in order to complete all manner of tasks. You can grab the DeWalt 20V DCD771C2 model bundled with a spare battery and the necessary charger for $99, saving you $80. It delivers up to 300 unit watts of power, has a two-speed transmission and a built-in LED light for taking on a variety of jobs. You can get that same drill bundled with a brushless impact driver for an additional $60 if you prefer and this drill bit set is also on sale to round out your collection.

If you're going to be taking on any carpentry work, you can nab the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR DCS334B jig saw for 38% off, dropping the price down to $149. It allows you to make complex cuts, and the integrated dust blower and LED light will make your life much easier while working. You can also score an orbital sander for $99 -- that's a 45% savings.

However, if you're just getting started with building your toolbox, DeWalt has a 10-tool 20V DCK1020D2 cordless power tool combo kit that may be a good choice. It has a drill driver and impact driver, a circular saw, reciprocating saw and grinder, an oscillating multi-tool and more. Amazon's regular list price is $1,049, but right now you can snag the whole set for $599.

And if you've already got all the DeWalt tools you need, this sale is still a great chance to snag some backup batteries so you don't have to worry about stopping to recharge. You can pick up this 5Ah 20-volt Max battery 2-pack for just $134, saving you $125 on the usual price.