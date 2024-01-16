Snag Garmin's Vivoactive 5 Smartwatch for Just $250 Today

The Garmin Vivactive 5 is the company's alternative to the Apple Watch SE, and it would normally set you back around $300, making it a great option for people who want that Garmin experience without paying a premium price. Right now, the new wearable is available for even less, making it a solid buy at this time.

The newly discounted price of the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is just $250, saving you $50 off the original asking price. What's more, you don't have to do a thing -- there are no discount codes or coupons here. There are two caveats to consider. The first is that we don't know how long this special discount is going to remain on offer, which means ordering soon is probably the best approach if you want to lock this price in. The second caveat is that the $250 price only applies to the black model, so keep that in mind when placing your order.

No matter which color you choose or how much you pay, you'll get the same Vivoactive 5 features, which means you can look forward to a large and colorful AMOLED display with an incredible 11-day battery life in smartwatch mode. You'll be able to monitor your health as you go about your day, and there are tons of built-in indoor and GPS-based sports apps for monitoring your performance when exercising.

The built-in sleep monitoring feature can automatically detect when you take a nap, and you'll receive personalized insights into how your sleep affects your body. Other features include a wheelchair mode, stress monitoring and much more.

Not sure the Vivoactive 5 is for you? Our collection of the best Garmin deals should have something for everyone across all budgets, too.